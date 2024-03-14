Spanish league to report 'lamentable racist chants' aimed at Vinícius. He calls for punishment

By Tales Azzoni, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 9:58 a.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 6:56 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MADRID — The Spanish league says it will report what it called "lamentable racist chants" aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior before Atletico Madrid's Champions League game. The Brazil international has called for punishment for those involved. Video on social media shows Atletico fans jumping and chanting "Vinícius chimpanzee" ahead of the team's match against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. Vinicius posed to UEFA on X, formerly Twitter, that "I hope you have already thought about their punishment." He also says, "It's a sad reality that happens even in games where I'm not present!"

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Tales Azzoni

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  