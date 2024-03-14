Spanish league to report 'lamentable racist chants' aimed at Vinícius. He calls for punishment

Leer en español Read in English

MADRID — The Spanish league says it will report what it called "lamentable racist chants" aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior before Atletico Madrid's Champions League game. The Brazil international has called for punishment for those involved. Video on social media shows Atletico fans jumping and chanting "Vinícius chimpanzee" ahead of the team's match against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. Vinicius posed to UEFA on X, formerly Twitter, that "I hope you have already thought about their punishment." He also says, "It's a sad reality that happens even in games where I'm not present!"

