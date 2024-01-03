Doncic scores 41 and Irving adds 29 as Mavs blow out Trail Blazers 126-97

By Schuyler Dixon, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:48 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:11 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving added 29 in his second game back from a heel injury and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Portland Trail Blazers 126-97. The All-Star pair went a combined 23 of 40 from the field before sitting out the fourth quarter. They were just 12 of 34 during a 37-point loss at Utah in Irving's return after missing 12 games with a bruised right heel. The Mavs opened a seven-game homestand with the first of two in a row against Portland. Shaedon Sharpe scored 16 points and Anfernee Simons had 15 for the Trail Blazers.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Schuyler Dixon

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  