Doncic scores 41 and Irving adds 29 as Mavs blow out Trail Blazers 126-97

DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving added 29 in his second game back from a heel injury and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Portland Trail Blazers 126-97. The All-Star pair went a combined 23 of 40 from the field before sitting out the fourth quarter. They were just 12 of 34 during a 37-point loss at Utah in Irving's return after missing 12 games with a bruised right heel. The Mavs opened a seven-game homestand with the first of two in a row against Portland. Shaedon Sharpe scored 16 points and Anfernee Simons had 15 for the Trail Blazers.

