Zion Williamson scores 27 points, Pelicans beat West-leading Timberwolves 117-106

By Brian Hall, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:34 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:30 p.m.

 
MINNEAPOLIS — Zion Williamson scored 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans kept rolling with a 117-106 victory over the West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. CJ McCollum added 24 points and Brandon Ingram had 19. The Pelicans pulled away in the second half for their fourth straight victory and ninth in 12 games. On the second night of a back-to-back after beating Brooklyn 112-85, a game that allowed Williamson and Ingram to both play under 30 minutes, New Orleans went on the road and shot 55.6% from the field. Anthony Edwards scored 35 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota dropped to 14-2 at home and lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

