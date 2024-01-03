Staumont guaranteed $950,000 in deal with Twins and can earn $100,000 bonus

MINNEAPOLIS — Relief pitcher Josh Staumont is guaranteed $950,000 as part of his one-year contract with the Minnesota Twins. The 30-year-old right-hander would earn a $100,000 bonus if he pitches in 60 games this season as part of the deal announced Dec. 27. Staumont was 9-7 with a 4.01 ERA and eight saves in five seasons for the Kansas City Royals. He had a 5.40 ERA in 21 games for Kansas City last year, going on the injured list June 7 and missing the rest of the season. He had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

