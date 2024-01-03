Chris Flexen could earn $1 million in bonuses for innings as part of White Sox contract

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Chris Flexen could boost his earnings by $1 million to $2.75 million with the Chicago White Sox this year if he pitches 160 or more innings. The 29-year-old right-hander is guaranteed $1.75 million as part of the one-year contract the team announced Saturday. He would earn $250,000 each for 75, 100, 125 and 160 innings. He has reached 160 innings just once in his big league career, pitching 179 2/3 in 2021. Flexen played for Seattle and Colorado last season, going 2-8 with a 6.86 ERA in 102 1/3 innings over 16 starts and 13 relief appearances.

×

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics MLB National Sports