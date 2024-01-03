NWSL's Portland Thorns purchased by Bhathal family; Previous owner faced persistent calls to sell

PORTLAND, Ore. — A family that is among the investors in the NBA's Sacramento Kings has purchased the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League. Merritt Paulson, whose Peregrine Sports also owns Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers, put the Thorns up for sale in late 2022 amid a series of abuse and misconduct scandals that rocked the NWSL. A person familiar with the deal says the new owners purchased the Thorns for $63 million. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

