Brewers acquire LHP Bryan Hudson after Dodgers designate him for assignment

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Bryan Hudson from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Justin Chambers in an exchange of left-handed pitchers. Los Angeles also will receive either cash or a player to be named. Hudson, 26, went 0-0 with a 7.27 ERA in six appearances for the Dodgers last season with seven strikeouts and four walks in 8 2/3 innings. Los Angeles designated Hudson for assignment last week. The 6-foot-8 Hudson spent most of the 2023 season in the minors and had a 6-2 record and 2.43 ERA in 46 appearances with the Dodgers' Triple-A Oklahoma City affiliate.

