Baylor opens new basketball arena on bank of Brazos River

WACO, Texas — Baylor's basketball teams are playing in a new home along the bank of the Brazos River after 35 years under the golden dome of the Ferrell Center. The 18th-ranked Bears christened the brand-new Foster Pavilion in their nonconference finale on Tuesday night against Cornell. The sixth-ranked women's team debuts Wednesday night against instate rival and 23rd-ranked TCU in a matchup of undefeated Big 12 teams. While there are parts of the $212 million facility not yet completed away from the court, the 7,000-seat arena with space for about 500 more spectators to stand was ready for games. Construction began in May 2022.

