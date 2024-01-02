Frankie Montas and Cincinnati Reds finalize $16 million, 1-year contract

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds finalized their $16 million, one-year contract with right-hander Frankie Montas, another free-agent addition to shore up their pitching staff. Montas gets $14 million this year, and the deal includes a $20 million mutual option for 2025 and a $2 million buyout. Montas was acquired by the Yankees from Oakland with reliever Lou Trivino on Aug. 1, 2022, for four prospects. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with New York that year. He had labrum surgery last Feb. 21 and made his only big league appearance of the year on Sept. 30.

