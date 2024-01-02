Frankie Montas and Cincinnati Reds finalize $16 million, 1-year contract

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:33 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds finalized their $16 million, one-year contract with right-hander Frankie Montas, another free-agent addition to shore up their pitching staff. Montas gets $14 million this year, and the deal includes a $20 million mutual option for 2025 and a $2 million buyout. Montas was acquired by the Yankees from Oakland with reliever Lou Trivino on Aug. 1, 2022, for four prospects. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with New York that year. He had labrum surgery last Feb. 21 and made his only big league appearance of the year on Sept. 30.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  