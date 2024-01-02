Pressuring Penix problematic for Texas' highly touted defensive line at the Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Pressuring Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. proved problematic for Texas' highly touted defensive line in their College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl. Longhorns All-American defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat had spoken recently about a chance to get respect against a Washington offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award honoring the nation's top blocking unit. But Sweat and second-team All-American Byron Murphy II struggled to even disrupt Penix during Washington's 37-31 victory on Monday night. The Longhorns never sacked Penix. The Washington QB had time to unload deep throws and completed six pass of more than 20 yards before finishing with 430 yards for the game.

