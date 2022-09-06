Hazard shines as Madrid overcomes Benzema injury vs Celtic

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GLASGOW, Scotland — Eden Hazard has made sure Real Madrid didn't miss the injured Karim Benzema. Hazard scored a goal and set up two others after replacing Benzema as Madrid began the defense of its Champions League title with a comfortable 3-0 win at Celtic. Vinícius Júnior and Luka Modric also scored second-half goals for the defending champions at Celtic Park. Benzema had to be substituted in the 30th minute with an apparent knee injury. Benzema started limping and put his hand on his right knee before asking to be replaced and slowly walking off the field. Hazard came in and was involved in the first two Madrid goals before scoring himself.

×

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics Soccer National Sports