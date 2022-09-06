Hazard shines as Madrid overcomes Benzema injury vs Celtic

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 3:51 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 2:56 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GLASGOW, Scotland — Eden Hazard has made sure Real Madrid didn't miss the injured Karim Benzema. Hazard scored a goal and set up two others after replacing Benzema as Madrid began the defense of its Champions League title with a comfortable 3-0 win at Celtic. Vinícius Júnior and Luka Modric also scored second-half goals for the defending champions at Celtic Park. Benzema had to be substituted in the 30th minute with an apparent knee injury. Benzema started limping and put his hand on his right knee before asking to be replaced and slowly walking off the field. Hazard came in and was involved in the first two Madrid goals before scoring himself.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  