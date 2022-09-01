Roddick a Colorado captain year after myocarditis recovery

By Pat Graham, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 3:55 p.m.

 

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick doesn't take one snap for granted these days after nearly having his football career derailed last year. A positive test for COVID-19 in January 2021 was followed by a diagnosis of myocarditis, a condition that causes inflammation of the heart wall. It was a slow road back to the field in a season where he started the final 10 games. This year he's been named a team captain. The fifth-year player has trimmed down to 305 pounds and will switch over to left guard. The Buffaloes open the season by hosting TCU.

