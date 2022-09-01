Undrafted Tony Adams sticks with Jets after impressive camp

By Dennis Waszak Jr., Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 3:54 p.m.

 

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Tony Adams' game film at Illinois impressed the Jets enough to spark real interest. The safety's pre-draft interview with New York's coaches sealed the deal. Safeties coach Marquand Manuel asked him during a video call what he wanted to get out of the NFL. Coach Robert Saleh recalled that Adams said he wanted to take someone's job. And he accomplished that. Adams is on the Jets' 53-man roster and joins running back Zonovan Knight as the only rookie undrafted free agents to make the cut out of training camp. Adams says he doesn't think he did anything special other than just doing his job.

