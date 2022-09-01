Saints safety Maye arrested in 'road rage' incident

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

METAIRIE, La — New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has been arrested in what authorities termed a "road rage incident." He's been booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Jefferson Parish Sherriff's Capt. Jason Rivarde says in a statement that the 29-year-old Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV and was accused of pointing a firearm at a vehicle occupied by several juvenile females. Maye's attorney is Eric Hessler. He says in a statement provided to NFL Network that Maye "vehemently denies the allegation" and "looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out."

×

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics NFL National Sports