The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing Florida with Gators reporter Kevin Brockway

SALT LAKE CITY — The college football season for Utah is about to begin, with a tough opening matchup in SEC country against the Florida Gators in The Swamp. We breakdown the players to watch in this game as well as some predictions for Saturday.

We were also joined by Florida reporter Kevin Brockway from the Gainesville Sun, who gave his insight on what Utah should expect to see from a Florida team with a new head coach. To jump ahead to the interview, go to the 33-minute mark and hear his take on the Gators.

Give the podcast a listen below or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Google and Spotify, and many more.

