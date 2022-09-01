The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing Florida with Gators reporter Kevin Brockway

By Josh Furlong and Robert Jackson, KSL.com | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 1:27 p.m.

 
The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing Florida with Gators reporter Kevin Brockway

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — The college football season for Utah is about to begin, with a tough opening matchup in SEC country against the Florida Gators in The Swamp. We breakdown the players to watch in this game as well as some predictions for Saturday.

We were also joined by Florida reporter Kevin Brockway from the Gainesville Sun, who gave his insight on what Utah should expect to see from a Florida team with a new head coach. To jump ahead to the interview, go to the 33-minute mark and hear his take on the Gators.

Give the podcast a listen below or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Google and Spotify, and many more.

Most recent Utah Utes stories

Related topics

College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege
Josh is the Sports Director for KSL.com and beat writer of University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.

Most Viewed

SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  