Washington opens Kalen DeBoer coaching era against Kent St.

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 10:21 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer makes his debut when the Huskies open the season against Kent State in Seattle. It's the first of four straight home games for Washington. DeBoer takes over for Jimmy Lake, who was fired before the end of last season when the Huskies went 4-8. It was their worst season since 2008. Kent State went 7-7 last season and reached the MAC championship game before losing to Northern Illinois. The Golden Flashes play fast but will be breaking in a new starting quarterback. Kent State faces a brutal first month with games at Washington, Oklahoma and Georgia.

The Associated Press

