Coach McDaniels pleased with Raiders' opening roster

By W.g. Ramirez, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:10 p.m.

 

HENDERSON, Nev. — First-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has his first official roster in place, including four undrafted rookies, five running backs, and without 2021 first-round tackle Alex Leatherwood. Leatherwood was released on Tuesday as the 17th overall pick in the 2021 draft continued his struggles. The former Alabama lineman, who was claimed off waivers by the Bears on Wednesday, was moved from tackle to guard during his rookie season under the previous Raiders coaching staff and was given an opportunity at right tackle this offseason with McDaniels' staff.

W.g. Ramirez

