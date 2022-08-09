Naming rights deal takes Paul Brown name off Cincy stadium

By Mitch Stacy, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:17 a.m.

 

CINCINNATI — The home of the Cincinnati Bengals will no longer carry the name of team founder and NFL pioneer Paul Brown. It will now be known as Paycor Stadium. Paycor is a Cincinnati-based maker of human resources software. The company has bought the naming rights to the stadium in a deal announced Tuesday. The development wasn't a surprise. Team owner Mike Brown — the 86-year-old son of Paul Brown — told reporters last month that selling the naming rights was necessary for the Bengals to be able to compete as a small-market team.

Mitch Stacy

