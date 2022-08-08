Get ideas, contacts, and more from the Parade of Homes

(Salt Lake Parade of Homes)

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

"Styles come and go. Good design is a language, not a style," Italian designer Massimo Vignelli said years ago, according to Graphic Design USA.

Today, the ultimate home is built on a foundation of good design and is accompanied by a touch of style, and the efficiency and functionality to last through the years. Visitors to the 2022 Salt Lake Parade of Homes can find all that and more in each beautiful property available to tour.

So, if you want to brush up on the language of good design, there's no better place than enjoying the best work of Salt Lake and Tooele County builders and designers at the Salt Lake Parade of Homes. Whether you're feeling frustrated with the current look of your home and want a refresh, are on the hunt to find the right builder for your dream home, or simply want to tour beautiful, inspiring spaces—all are welcome at the longtime community event.

Get design inspiration

Since the very first (that's right—the first in the country!) Parade of Homes in 1946, many attendees have walked away with a vision to build or update the home of their dreams. It's the number one reason people attend a parade of homes: to receive fresh inspiration for their own digs.

Discovering the perfect paint color or bathroom tile is like a treasure hunt for homeowners wanting to put their mark on a home but don't know where to start. Some may be looking on a larger scale, seeking out floor plan ideas or an exterior style that fits their personal aesthetic.

At the 2022 Salt Lake Parade of Homes, properties available to tour range from a luxury high-rise apartment downtown to a remodeled midcentury gem, to stunning modern mansions. Many different home sizes and styles are represented in the Parade.

Photo: Salt Lake Parade of Homes

Explore local businesses and make contacts

The pandemic and its resulting supply chain issues made building a home a lot more difficult. That's why finding a contractor you trust is even more important. Attendees have a chance to visit with different builders and tradesmen to understand more about their craft, and if you're in the market to hire, make a valuable connection.

The importance of homeownership remains constant despite the ups and downs of costs and inflation. It's always beneficial to have knowledge and contacts when it comes time for you to make the decision to build or renovate a home. Learning more about local companies and their new innovations will help you to be ready when the time comes.

Even if you are not looking to build, upgrading your home from an efficiency standpoint can add a lot of value. Energy-saving upgrades like appliances, heating and cooling systems, windows, or solar panels are a must for many buyers today.

"On average, home buyers are willing to pay an additional $8,728 upfront on a home in order to save $1,000 a year in utility bills," writes Carmel Ford of the National Association of Home Builders.

Seeing what works in these homes can help you decide which improvements to make that will save money on energy costs and add value to your home.

Buy your tickets online

The Parade of Homes has begun, so time is ticking to visit some of the most incredible homes on the Wasatch Front!

The Salt Lake Parade of Homes runs through August 13 and is open daily from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., except on Sundays and Mondays. Your ticket allows entry into 20 Parade homes, including two re-entries, so you can visit your two favorite homes a second time. You can even virtually explore six additional homes online with your parade ticket.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SaltLakeParade.com. Use the discount code "KSL" to receive $3 off per ticket.

×

Related topics Brandview