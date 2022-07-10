2 critically injured in 5-car crash in Riverton

Two people were critically injured in a five-car crash on Sunday in Riverton. (Marley Finn)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RIVERTON — Two people, including a 6-year-old, were critically injured after a five-car crash in Riverton Sunday night.

A vehicle was eastbound on 13400 South when it ran a red line at the intersection with Mountain View Corridor and collided with a northbound vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, police said.

A 6-year-old girl in the northbound car was transported to the hospital in a medical helicopter, and her mother, a 40-year-old woman, was also taken to a hospital, according to Riverton Police Chief Don Hutson.

The northbound car then hit three other vehicles that were waiting at the light, Hutson said.

The crash closed the intersection of 13400 South and Mountain View Corridor shortly before 9 p.m., according to a Utah Department of Transportation tweet, and Hutson said the closures could last until about 1 a.m.

Police are investigating the crash.

×

Most recent Salt Lake County stories