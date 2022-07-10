News / Utah Counties / Salt Lake County

2 critically injured in 5-car crash in Riverton

By Lisi Merkley, KSL.com | UPDATED - July 10, 2022 at 11:12 p.m. | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 10:17 p.m.

 
Two people were critically injured in a five-car crash on Sunday in Riverton.

Two people were critically injured in a five-car crash on Sunday in Riverton. (Marley Finn)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RIVERTON — Two people, including a 6-year-old, were critically injured after a five-car crash in Riverton Sunday night.

A vehicle was eastbound on 13400 South when it ran a red line at the intersection with Mountain View Corridor and collided with a northbound vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, police said.

A 6-year-old girl in the northbound car was transported to the hospital in a medical helicopter, and her mother, a 40-year-old woman, was also taken to a hospital, according to Riverton Police Chief Don Hutson.

The northbound car then hit three other vehicles that were waiting at the light, Hutson said.

The crash closed the intersection of 13400 South and Mountain View Corridor shortly before 9 p.m., according to a Utah Department of Transportation tweet, and Hutson said the closures could last until about 1 a.m.

Police are investigating the crash.

Most recent Salt Lake County stories

Related topics

Salt Lake CountyPolice & CourtsUtah
Lisi Merkley is a news producer for KSL.com. Prior to joining KSL in May 2021, she was editor in chief of The Daily Universe at Brigham Young University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and Spanish.

Most Viewed

SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  