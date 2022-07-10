Sports / National Sports / NHL / 
LA Kings sign Adrian Kempe to 4-year, $22 million extension

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 11:48 a.m.

 

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — All-Star forward Adrian Kempe has agreed to a four-year, $22 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. Kempe set career highs with 35 goals and 54 points last season while earning his first All-Star Game selection. The right wing also led the Kings with six points in seven postseason games after Los Angeles qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2018. The 2014 first-round pick from Sweden has scored 186 points in 390 games over six seasons with the Kings. He is a key offensive component for low-scoring Los Angeles, which finished third in the Pacific Division.

