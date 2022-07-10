The 5 most common mistakes with food storage and emergency preparedness

(VH-studio/Shutterstock.com)

Estimated read time: 7-8 minutes

With each natural disaster, disruption in the food supply, or the latest worrying economic news, there's probably a little voice in the back of your head that asks, "What will I do if this happens to me and my family?"

There are plenty of reasons to think about it. Consider what's occurred just within the past two years: international conflicts, empty store shelves, lack of basic food availability, rapidly increasing food costs, multiple weather-related emergencies, and unprecedented worldwide supply chain issues.

Whether you call it "stocking up," emergency preparedness, a food storage plan, or you even consider yourself a full-blown "prepper," there's never been a better time to start working on a plan to take care of you and your loved ones.

If you want a proper supply of emergency food storage to sustain your family in times of need, be careful to avoid these five common mistakes.

Mistake #1: Food that's nutritionally incomplete and unhealthy

In an emergency situation, you want to be at your best health with sufficient energy to face whatever lies ahead. Unfortunately, too many people store up nutritionally deficient food.

In its Public Health Matters Blog, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, "Often less attention is paid to the nutritional facts of the foods in our emergency kits. But taking care of your body is an important part of self-care during an emergency. One way to do that is to try to eat healthier foods."

These healthier options should include nutrient-dense products without artificial ingredients or added sugars. Because carbohydrates provide quick energy, it can be tempting to stock up on carb-heavy foods. But for sustained health and strength, your body needs protein and healthy fats.

"Eating foods with a low glycemic index — whose sugars are absorbed slowly — may help you avoid the lag in energy that typically occurs after eating quickly absorbed sugars or refined starches," states Harvard Health Publishing. "In general, high-carbohydrate foods have the highest glycemic indexes. Proteins and fats have glycemic indexes that are close to zero."

In short, make sure you aren't loading your food supply with carbohydrates alone. Your body needs essential amino acids from protein and essential fatty acids from healthy fats to function optimally.

Photo: Mumemories/Shutterstock.com

Mistake #2: Storing food you don't currently use and enjoy

Here's a good way to gauge the state of your food and emergency preparedness: Just take a look in your fridge and pantry. Are there items that you've stocked up on, yet you rarely eat them or they're expired?

Odds are, your 72-hour kit and long-term food storage have the same problem. Just because something doesn't expire for several years doesn't mean you'll be anxious to eat it when the time comes. In a true emergency situation, you'll want to have food on hand that your family likes.

"The most important part of choosing food for your emergency kit is making sure you know how to prepare and will want to eat the food you store," states the CDC in an article about making certain the food in your emergency kit is nutritious.

And, as mentioned above, a highly nutritious meal that's high in protein and healthy fats is ideal.

Mistake #3: Impractical, inconvenient or bulky food

Beyond the unpalatable food, another challenge with traditional emergency planning is the packaging. Big, bulky cans may be cheaper to produce, but they're heavy, they take up a lot of space and they often aren't resealable. Portable, compact and resealable packaging is ideal for storing that nutrient-dense food your body needs.

Mistake #4: Spending too much on food storage

When you're contemplating the potential of a future emergency, it's easy to let your fear get the best of you (and your wallet). Don't make the mistake of going into debt by purchasing large food storage packages all at once.

Proponents of food storage — from preparedness groups on Facebook to religious organizations — recommend that people avoid extremes when preparing an emergency supply of food. Instead of buying several items all at once or going into debt, they suggest gradually adding to the supply over time so that it doesn't become a financial burden.

Another important thing to keep in mind is food storage rotation. To avoid letting your food go to waste, it's a good idea to store food you'll eat regularly so that you can keep your supply fresh and up to date.

Mistake #5: Food that's difficult to prepare

Busy schedules and convenience undo good intentions when it comes to food and overall health. The last thing you want to deal with in an emergency is food that takes a lot of work to prepare. That's why the CDC emphasizes storing foods that don't require cooking or special preparation. The easier (and the more nutritionally complete) the better.

Cracking the code for emergency preparedness and food storage

It's easy to feel overwhelmed when you start your journey toward better health. Virtually no one has the time, knowledge, discipline or budget to plan, purchase and prepare perfectly healthy meals. As a result, people make hasty, convenient decisions about food — which can quickly torpedo their health goals.

And if you aren't getting the proper nutrition in your daily meals, your emergency food supply likely has the same problem. Luckily, there's a simple solution that's easier and more affordable than you might realize.

HLTH Code Complete Meal is carefully formulated and designed to promote healthy weight management, gut health, brain health, even hair, skin and nail health. Each HLTH Code shake features an optimized, science-backed blend of protein, collagen, healthy fats, apple cider vinegar, probiotics, fiber, vitamins and minerals—with no added sugar or any artificial ingredients.

Photo: HLTH Code

On top of being nutritionally complete, HLTH Code is easy to prepare. Just add two scoops of Creamy Vanilla or Chocolate Macadamia Complete Meal Powder to 8 oz. of cold water and shake or blend it together for a nutrient-dense meal that will sustain you throughout the day.

And yes — it tastes great, too.

Why HLTH Code works so well

The formulators of HLTH Code believe that the best health starts with the right blend of nutrition. Among other things, Medical News Today cites increased energy, better gut and heart health, reduced risk for disease and a clearer mind as some of the benefits from improving one's nutrition.

One way to start seeing these health benefits in your life is by reducing unnecessary carbohydrates from your diet. Healthline reports that refined carbs have long since been linked to a host of health issues and have been stripped of many essential nutrients.

HLTH Code eliminates these unnecessary carbs in favor of protein and healthy fats that will keep you full, energized and feeling well. Thousands of satisfied customers have already noticed the difference that comes from making this one simple dietary change.

Rave reviews from real customers

"I've been drinking this for five months to break my intermittent fast and I'm in my best shape… I can't recommend this enough!! Plus it has a great flavor!! What's not to love??" queried one reviewer.

Another reviewer shared, "The results have been phenomenal! Thank you HLTH Code. The shakes are yummy but the health results are miraculous."

Yet another satisfied customer says, "They are tasty. In addition, they fill me up and keep me full for the entire afternoon."

Photo: HLTH Code

No-risk, satisfaction guaranteed

If you're nervous about trying something new and making changes to your nutrition plan, don't be. With HLTH Code Complete Meal, your satisfaction is guaranteed. Give it a try and the only thing you might lose is a few extra pounds.

Indeed, if you've been looking for food storage and emergency preparedness food that helps improve wellness and healthy weight management, then HLTH Code Complete Meal Replacement is your answer. For this week only—and while supplies last—HLTH Code is offering bulk purchases at a significant discount. Must order in increments of eight bags (i.e. 8, 16, 24) as a one-time purchase only. Visit getHLTH.com for this limited-time offer.

×

Related topics Brandview