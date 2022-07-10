Some of Utah's best swimming holes for a refreshing summer dip

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

With hot summer days here, it's time to start scoping out the best places to take a refreshing swim with your friends or family. And just because Utah license plates don't boast of "the greatest swimming on earth," that doesn't mean you won't find plenty of great outdoor places to cool off in the summer heat!

From north to south, the Beehive State is blessed with a variety of natural and man-made swimming holes to suit every type of adventurer. Warm up in a geothermal hot spring, take a brisk plunge into an alpine lake, scoot down natural red rock water slides — in Utah, you can do it all.

One word of caution: in most cases there are no lifeguards or first responders at these sites, so wear life jackets and take proper precautions to stay safe.

Here are some of the best local swimming holes to add to your summer bucket list.

Pineview

Described as a crown jewel of the Ogden Area, Pineview Reservoir is a perennial favorite among outdoor enthusiasts and families looking for a fun getaway within reach. The only downside is that its popularity often means bigger crowds. But since there are several access points, you might be lucky enough to find one that's not as busy and may not even require a fee!

There are three swimming areas with sandy beaches: Anderson Cove Campground, Middle Inlet Beach and Cemetery Point. (Don't let that less-than-cheery name fool you. It's a popular, family-friendly spot.)

Each of these beaches requires an entrance fee, so if you're looking for a free access point, try Pineview Trailhead, North Arm and the Spring Creek area. Bring along your paddle board while you're at it!

Deer Creek Reservoir

Deer Creek Reservoir in Heber Valley is another picturesque place to take a swim with views of the Wasatch Mountains and Mt. Timpanogos around you. Rainbow Bay has picnic areas and great views of the back side of Mt. Timpanogos with plenty of shoreline access.

If you're up to a challenge, you might consider doing some laps around Island Beach. (Or you can just take a little break on the sandy beach if you prefer.)

Sand Hollow Reservoir

The reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park is one you won't want to pass up if you're in the St. George area. The contrast of bright blue water against brilliant red rocks is alluring enough, but the fact that the water stays a little warmer is another major draw. Visit between May and September and you'll likely enjoy water temperatures of 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Photo: JULIA Culp/Shutterstock.com

Calf Creek Falls

If you find yourself in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, be sure to check out the stunning waterfalls and swimming holes at Calf Creek Falls. The lower falls is about a three-mile hike to reach, but you'll be rewarded with a refreshing plunge in a pool at the base of a 130-foot waterfall. Upper Calf Creek Falls has a shorter (but steeper) hike and a smaller (but still impressive) 88-foot waterfall if you're willing to drive the extra eight minutes to get there. Also, keep an eye out for the pictographs on the cliff walls as you make your ascent!

Mona Rope Swings

Why jump into the water when you can swing into it? That's part of the appeal at the popular Mona Rope Swings at Burreston Ponds, located just 30 minutes south of Provo. With at least five rope swings and multiple platforms to swing or jump from, you'll almost have as much fun watching everyone else acrobatically flip through the air as you will taking a dip yourself. (Just be sure to let go of the rope to avoid a "George of the Jungle" moment.)

Mill Creek Waterfall

After a day of hiking through Arches National Park in Moab, cool things off with a dip in the Mill Creek swimming hole. The cold, clear water is the perfect antidote for the Utah desert heat. If the first spot looks crowded, don't worry — there are actually several little pools to swim in since the creek winds through several red-rock gorges. You can even scoot down a natural rock slide!

The first pool is about a mile from the parking lot and Google reviewers suggest bringing water shoes to make the hike since you're likely to get wet. Be aware that this is another popular destination, so if the parking lot is full, you might want to return on a less busy day.

Insider tip: There are many hiking trails in the Moab area with adjacent streams that provide opportunities for a cool dip. Do a little exploring and you might find one you can have all to yourself.

Wall Lake

The Uinta Mountains offer a few different options for a refreshing summer swim with brisk alpine water, but Wall Lake is definitely deserving of a spot on this list. Flanked by several cliffs you can jump from if you've got the nerve, this little lake is beautiful and easy to access. It's just a one-mile hike from the Crystal Lake Trailhead, so you won't have to wait long to dip your toes in the water.

Fifth Water Hot Springs

Some say this might be the most picturesque hot springs in Utah — but you'll have to visit for yourself to see if it's true! Fifth Water Hot Springs is a popular soaking spot in Diamond Fork Canyon for people who can't get enough of stunning blue and green pools full of nice, warm water. Though it's unlikely you'll have the place to yourself, going on weekdays might increase your chances of fewer crowds.

Bear Lake

If you're new to Utah and you've never been to Bear Lake, you need to rectify that as soon as possible. Sandy beaches surround the large bluewater lake on the Utah/Idaho border. Situated at 6,000 feet, when it's 100 degrees along the Wasatch Front the Bear Lake Valley is typically 15 degrees or so cooler.

Shallow sloping shorelines are great for playing in the water. Public and private marinas, parks and beaches dot the lake's perimeter, so you can try several places during the summer and find one that's perfect for your family.

Homestead Crater

Though this isn't the cheapest option on the list, it might be the most unique. Located in Midway, the Homestead Crater provides a truly memorable experience because you get to soak in a geothermal pool that also happens to be inside of a crater! (How many people can say they've done that?) The water stays between 90 to 96 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, so you can't go wrong no matter when you visit. You can swim, snorkel or scuba, but you'll need to make a reservation first.

If none of these suit your fancy, other options include Yuba Reservoir, Lake Powell or even one of the many community ponds found across the state. Now that you've got a decent preview of some of the summer swimming that awaits, get ready to grab your suit, lather on the sunscreen and hit the road!

