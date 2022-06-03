Denmark upsets France, Netherlands thrashes Belgium

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BRUSSELS — Substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice to lead Denmark to a rare 2-1 win over titleholder France in their opening Nations League match at the Stade de France. Meanwhile, Memphis Depay scored twice as the Netherlands produced their first win against bitter rival Belgium in 25 years with a 4-1 thrashing in Brussels, in another group of the the top-tier League A. After Karim Benzema put the hosts in front, Cornelius leveled with a fine second-half volley then turned the game around in the 88th minute to end a seven-match winning streak for the world champions.

