Former Giro champion Dumoulin to retire at end of season

BRUSSELS — Former Giro d'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. He says the sacrifices he makes no longer bring the results he wants. Dumoulin's contract with the Jumbo-Visma team ends at the conclusion of this season. The Dutch cyclist returned to racing last year, six months after taking a break from the sport to consider his future following a burn-out. The 31-year-old former time-trial world champion has been through a disappointing year and abandoned his most recent race, the Giro.

