Sports / National Sports / Soccer
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Colombia names Néstor Lorenzo new national soccer team coach

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 2, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 6:58 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia has named Argentinian Néstor Lorenzo as its men's national soccer team coach for the next four years. The country's soccer federation announced that Lorenzo will replace Reinaldo Rueda, who was fired from the job in April after his team failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Local media had reported for weeks that other coaches with a more impressive credentials such as former Leeds' manager Marcelo Bielsa were in contention for the job. The federation said in a statement that former Colombia captain Amaranto Perea will be Lorenzo's assistant.

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  