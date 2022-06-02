Colombia names Néstor Lorenzo new national soccer team coach

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia has named Argentinian Néstor Lorenzo as its men's national soccer team coach for the next four years. The country's soccer federation announced that Lorenzo will replace Reinaldo Rueda, who was fired from the job in April after his team failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Local media had reported for weeks that other coaches with a more impressive credentials such as former Leeds' manager Marcelo Bielsa were in contention for the job. The federation said in a statement that former Colombia captain Amaranto Perea will be Lorenzo's assistant.

