Browns speak to NFL on 'tanking' claims made by former coach

By Tom Withers, Associated Press | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 6:42 p.m.

 

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have spoken to an NFL investigator looking into claims by former coach Hue Jackson, who said the team intentionally lost games in 2016 and 2017. Jackson, now coaching at Grambling State, indicated in a series of posts on social media that the Browns paid him bonuses incentivizing him to lose. Jackson later softened those claims. The Browns went 1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017 under Jackson. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the league engaged former SEC chair Mary Jo White to look into Jackson's allegations. The team said it welcomed the chance to address Jackson's claims.

Tom Withers

