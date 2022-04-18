Sports / National Sports / Soccer
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt

By The Associated Press | Updated - April 18, 2022 at 7:35 a.m. | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 4:53 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been involved in a car crash on the way to the club's training ground. United manager Ralf Rangnick says Fernandes is unhurt and should be available to play against Liverpool in the Premier League. Britain's PA news agency reports that nobody involved in the incident sustained serious injuries. The 27-year-old Fernandes took part in training and Rangnick says the Portugal international "was OK." Rangnick was speaking ahead of the game against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  