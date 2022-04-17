Sports / National Sports / NBA
Advertisement
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Emoni Bates leaving Memphis for transfer portal after 1 year

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 11:18 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emoni Bates has announced he's entering the transfer portal after one season at Memphis. Bates announced his decision Saturday on his Instagram account. He thanked Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and the rest of his coaching staff for giving him a chance to be a Tiger. The 6-foot-9 forward has been called a generational talent and projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA draft after he turns 19 in 2023. He reclassified to the class of 2021 last August and joined former AAU teammate Jalen Duren at Memphis.

Related topics

NBANational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  