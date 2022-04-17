Emoni Bates leaving Memphis for transfer portal after 1 year

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emoni Bates has announced he's entering the transfer portal after one season at Memphis. Bates announced his decision Saturday on his Instagram account. He thanked Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and the rest of his coaching staff for giving him a chance to be a Tiger. The 6-foot-9 forward has been called a generational talent and projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA draft after he turns 19 in 2023. He reclassified to the class of 2021 last August and joined former AAU teammate Jalen Duren at Memphis.

×

Related topics NBA National Sports