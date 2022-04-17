96-year-old's uplifting quotes become foundation for grandniece's business in Cedar City

Louise Hanzon, Bonnie Perkins, Kasidee Passey and Louise Passey pose for a group photo, Cedar City, on April 7. (Alysha Lundgren, Cedar City News)

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ST. GEORGE — "Being human is hard" but positivity goes a long way, said Louise Hanzon, the 96-year-old woman whose quotes inspired her grandniece to start a business featuring profound messages.

Kasidee Passey, Hanzon's grandniece and owner and designer of According to Louise LLC, said she was bored while on maternity leave last August and thought it would be fun to start a business.

"I was bored out of my mind," she said. "I'm a worker. I've always been a worker."

At first, Passey considered offering resale merchandise but ultimately decided to make T-shirts adorned with her great-aunt's words.

Hanzon will be 97 in July and describes herself as a "walker." When asked how she stays positive, Hanzon said she takes it day by day.

"One day at a time," she said. "That's the way I go."

Passey's mother, Bonnie Perkins, said Hanzon was born and raised in Cedar City but spent most of her life in Colorado. After retirement, she moved back to Utah.

Hanzon became a nurse in the 1940s during World War II and worked intermittently for about 40 years. However, she stopped working full time after having her four children.

Perkins said one of Hanzon's best quotes is, "Family is your greatest gift," adding that family is the most important thing in Hanzon's life.

Read the full article at St. George News.

×

Photos