News / Southern Utah

96-year-old's uplifting quotes become foundation for grandniece's business in Cedar City

By Alysha Lundgren, St. George News | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 11:11 a.m.

 
Louise Hanzon, Bonnie Perkins, Kasidee Passey and Louise Passey pose for a group photo, Cedar City, on April 7.

Louise Hanzon, Bonnie Perkins, Kasidee Passey and Louise Passey pose for a group photo, Cedar City, on April 7. (Alysha Lundgren, Cedar City News)

2 photos

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ST. GEORGE — "Being human is hard" but positivity goes a long way, said Louise Hanzon, the 96-year-old woman whose quotes inspired her grandniece to start a business featuring profound messages.

Kasidee Passey, Hanzon's grandniece and owner and designer of According to Louise LLC, said she was bored while on maternity leave last August and thought it would be fun to start a business.

"I was bored out of my mind," she said. "I'm a worker. I've always been a worker."

At first, Passey considered offering resale merchandise but ultimately decided to make T-shirts adorned with her great-aunt's words.

Hanzon will be 97 in July and describes herself as a "walker." When asked how she stays positive, Hanzon said she takes it day by day.

"One day at a time," she said. "That's the way I go."

Passey's mother, Bonnie Perkins, said Hanzon was born and raised in Cedar City but spent most of her life in Colorado. After retirement, she moved back to Utah.

Hanzon became a nurse in the 1940s during World War II and worked intermittently for about 40 years. However, she stopped working full time after having her four children.

Perkins said one of Hanzon's best quotes is, "Family is your greatest gift," adding that family is the most important thing in Hanzon's life.

Read the full article at St. George News.

Photos

Related topics

Southern UtahUtahBusiness
Alysha Lundgren

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  