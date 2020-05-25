Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 11:40 p.m. EDT

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

UNDATED (AP) — South Korea has reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus, most from the Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been actively tracing transmissions linked to nightclubs and other entertainment venues. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday also reported two more deaths, bringing national totals to 11,225 cases and 269 fatalities. Officials linked three of the new cases to international arrivals. South Korea has been reporting around 20 new cases per day over the past two weeks after health workers found hundreds of infections linked to club goers who went out in early May as the country eased social distancing measures.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A U.S. biotechnology company has begun injecting a coronavirus vaccine candidate into people in Australia with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year. A Novavax official says 131 volunteers will get an injection in the first phase of the trial testing the safety of the vaccine and looking for signs of its effectiveness. About a dozen experimental vaccines are in early stages of testing or poised to start. It’s not clear that any will prove safe and effective. But they use different methods and technologies, increasing the odds one might succeed. Novovax expects the results of the Australian trial to be known in July and it's making more doses in anticipation the vaccine will work.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s new strategy for coronavirus testing puts much of the burden on states while promising to provide supplies such as swabs and material to transport specimens. The plan, which was delivered Sunday to members of Congress, has drawn harsh criticism from top congressional Democrats. They say the administration “still does not have a serious plan for increasing testing to stop the spread of the virus.” The 81-page document from the Department of Health and Human Services comes as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic is approaching 100,000.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California says churches can resume in-person services but the congregations will be limited to less than 100 and worshippers should wear masks, avoid sharing prayer books and skip the collection plate. The state Department of Public Health released a framework Monday for county health officials to permit houses of worship to reopen. Most have been limited to online and remote services since March, when Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order took effect to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Newsom has been relaxing those restrictions for restaurantss and other businesses. Several thousand churches had vowed to defy Newsom's order on May 31, which is Pentacost Sunday, a major holiday for many Christians.

UNDATED (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a Connecticut murder suspect pleaded Monday for his surrender as police involved in a multi-state search for the 23-year-old college student circulated a photo of a person matching his description walking along railroad tracks in Pennsylvania. Peter Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut senior, is suspected of killing Ted DeMers, 62, and Nicholas Eisele, 23, before forcing Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fleeing the state with her. The woman, 23, was located Sunday at a rest stop near Paterson, New Jersey, with her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, police said, and was not hurt.

