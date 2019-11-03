The Popeyes chicken sandwich is back and people are losing their minds

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

CNN — The day has finally come. The sorely-missed Popeyes chicken sandwich is back and people are acting ridiculous.

Drive-thru lines are stretching into the streets, people are live-tweeting from their cars and chicken sandwich memes have hit what seems to be an all-time high.

After launching in August, the Popeyes chicken sandwich flew out of the fryer and into people's mouths. That is, until the chain announced the sandwiches were sold out "for now." For two months, fanatics have been wondering eagerly when it would return.

To the relief of many, Popeyes announced last week that the hot-commodity sandwich would return November 3. For those who haven't connected the dots, that's a Sunday, the day their chicken sandwich rival Chick-fil-A is closed.

All week, enthusiasts have been prepping for the day they would be able to reunite with their beloved sandwich.

Sunday eventually arrived with Popeyes tweeting, "Y'all...it's back."

The lines were so long, some compared it to the end times.

Some joked they'd give up their day jobs to start scalping sandwiches.

And let's all have a moment of silence for Popeye's employees today.

"I hope everyone working at Popeyes gets a raise of bonus because whew," writer Saeed Jones tweeted.

Luckily for them, Popeyes has no plan to end the sandwich's run.

"We plan to offer it to our guests for a long time," a Popeye's representative told CNN. "We are confident that we'll be able to meet the demand."

