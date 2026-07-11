Toronto active shooter incident leaves 5 people injured, 2 dead, police say

By Wa Lone, Reuters | Updated - July 12, 2026 at 1:27 p.m. | Posted - July 11, 2026 at 8:59 p.m.

 
Police officers stand guard as emergency workers respond at the site of a deadly shooting at a salsa-themed street festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Saturday. Picture taken using a mobile phone.

Police officers stand guard as emergency workers respond at the site of a deadly shooting at a salsa-themed street festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Saturday. Picture taken using a mobile phone. (Cole Burston, Reuters)

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TORONTO — Five people were injured and ​two were pronounced dead following an active shooter incident in Toronto on Saturday, according to a ‌police emergency alert on X.

Police said officers located five people injured ⁠with gunshot wounds. Two ​victims were pronounced dead ⁠at the scene. The conditions of the remaining ‌victims were not ‌immediately known.

The shooting occurred in Midtown Toronto ⁠during the Salsa on St. ⁠Clair festival, an annual Latin festival, according to CTV News.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area and follow all directions from police as the investigation and response continued.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark ‌Carney said he was "horrified" by ​the shooting and said the police had his full support in their efforts to apprehend those responsible, in a post on the social platform X.

"My prayers are with the families grieving their loved ones, those who are in critical condition and everyone who has ​been affected by this horrific event," he said.

A ‌Toronto Police spokesperson ‌declined ⁠to provide additional details beyond the information posted on the department's official feed on X.

Police said they would provide updates as more information became available. No ‌details were immediately ​released about a suspect, motive ‌or arrests.

Contributing: Disha Mishra

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