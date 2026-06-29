Aftershock hits Caracas as rescue efforts enter critical hours in Venezuela

CARACAS — Residents of Caracas woke up on ​Monday to an aftershock that rocked their houses, while rescue teams continued their fourth day of round-the-clock work in the areas ‌affected by last week's powerful earthquakes in Venezuela.

A 4.6-magnitude aftershock centered at a depth of ⁠6 miles hit north of ​the Venezuelan capital Caracas early ⁠on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No damage was immediately ‌reported from the aftershock, ‌the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, said on ⁠social media.

Rescue efforts have been focusing particularly ⁠on La Guaira, the hardest-hit state of a country long mired in a deep political and economic crisis.

Wednesday's twin earthquakes have left close to 1,500 people confirmed dead and hundreds of collapsed buildings.

The international community has rallied to help Venezuela in the wake of ‌the disaster. The country has received support ​from 24 countries, which have sent over 500 metric tons of supplies, more than 2,700 rescue and support personnel and about 86 canine teams, according to Venezuelan authorities.

Search for survivors continues

National and international rescue teams continued their efforts throughout the night, while the families of the missing remain hopeful that survivors will be found.

Salvadoran President Nayib ​Bukele shared the rescue of 21-year-old Aaron Levi in a collapsed building ‌in the disaster-stricken ‌state of ⁠La Guaira.

"This rescue was made possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of rescue teams from Venezuela, Mexico, and El Salvador," he said on X.

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, also echoed Levi's story, explaining that he was ‌pulled out after 106 ​hours trapped under the rubble through a ‌rescue operation that lasted ⁠43 hours.