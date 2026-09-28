Hope rises from tragedy: Ground broken for new church meetinghouse in Grand Blanc

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GRAND BLANC, Mich. — One year after a devastating attack destroyed a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and claimed four lives, community members gathered Monday to celebrate a new beginning.

On Sept. 28, 2025, a gunman crashed his truck into the Grand Blanc meetinghouse, opened fire and then set the building on fire.

The attack shocked the small Michigan community and left lasting scars on those who survived.

Exactly one year later, church leaders, first responders, community members and survivors returned to the same site for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new stake center.

"May this dedication of this ground be an opportunity to dedicate our lives to Jesus Christ," said Marcelino Sanchez, the stake president.

A rendering unveiled during the event shows the new meetinghouse that will replace the one lost in the attack. Construction is expected to take approximately 14 months.

For the Frampton family, who were inside the chapel during the shooting and fire, the ceremony marked an emotional milestone.

"Having a new church building here is going to be just the best thing ever," said Lindsey Frampton.

The family says the past year has been filled with grief, gratitude and reflection. Lindsey Frampton said she continues to think daily about how differently that day could have ended.

"Sometimes it's late at night when we're all sitting on the couch together, and I just get this overwhelming gratitude that they're OK," she said with emotion. "They were watched over, and it could have turned out so different."

Church leaders described the groundbreaking as a symbol of unity and renewal.

"We all feel as one, united," said Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors say the site that once symbolized terror now represents faith, resilience and healing.

"There's more faith than fear in our life right now, more love than hate, more gratitude than grief," Lindsey and Bridger Frampton said.

"There's an amazing feeling of reverence, and this is sacred ground once again," said Bridger Frampton.

As construction begins, many in Grand Blanc say the new building will stand not only as a place of worship, but also as a lasting reminder of a community's ability to overcome tragedy and move forward with hope.