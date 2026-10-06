Utah senator pushes to boost benefits for families of fallen wildland firefighters

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SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. John Curtis, a Republican from Utah, is teaming up with a Democrat to try to expand benefits for families of wildland firefighters who die in the line of duty.

The proposal from Curtis and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, would substantially increase the death benefits from what they are today. Currently, according to the senators, families of federal wildland firefighters can receive up to $10,000 if their loved one is killed on the job.

Under the new bill, if passed, those benefits would increase up to $100,000 — the same amount available to families of military members. It would apply to any wildland firefighter — federal, state, local or contractor.

Curtis, who was unavailable for an interview Tuesday, said in a statement that it's important to stand with the family of wildland firefighters who don't make it home.

"The current death benefit does not reflect the sacrifice of a fallen firefighter or the debt we owe their loved ones," Curtis said. "Our bipartisan bill ensures these families receive the same level of support we provide to the families of fallen military servicemembers."

Over the summer, multiple firefighters died battling wildfires in and around Utah, including two helicopter pilots who crashed in August while fighting the Widemouth 2 Fire in central Utah.

"Wildland firefighters put their lives on the fire line to protect our communities, and we must honor these heroes who make the ultimate sacrifice while keeping us safe," Merkley said in a statement.

This effort follows another bill that Curtis recently signed on to, aimed at improving health and safety protections for wildland firefighters. That legislation also has bipartisan support.