'Just unheard of'; UDOT urges shared responsibility as motorcycle fatalities surge

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah transportation officials are raising concerns after a sharp increase in deadly motorcycle crashes, with a dozen motorcyclists killed in the past month alone.

John Gleason, public relations director for the Utah Department of Transportation, called the recent trend "alarming" and urged both riders and drivers to take greater responsibility on the road.

"In the last month, we've lost 12 motorcyclists, which is just unheard of," Gleason said.

The spike comes after 2025 marked the deadliest year on record for motorcycle fatalities in Utah. While fatality numbers initially showed signs of improvement this year, recent crashes have reversed that progress, Gleason said.

"We saw a little bit of a decrease initially, and the last month has just been terrible," he said.

Transportation officials are emphasizing what Gleason describes as a "shared responsibility" approach to road safety, placing equal importance on actions taken by motorcyclists and drivers.

For riders, that responsibility begins with proper training and recognizing personal skill limits.

"We're seeing a lot of motorcyclists that are driving above their skill level," Gleason said. "They're just getting in over their head. They're not trained to be out on the freeway. They're not trained to be doing some of the maneuvers that they're pulling."

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Speeding also remains a significant factor in many crashes, according to UDOT.

"It is a big problem right now on our roads," Gleason said.

Warmer weather and higher fuel prices may also be contributing to increased motorcycle use, putting more riders on Utah roads.

"More people are choosing motorcycles, so there's more riders out there right now," he said.

Officials also encouraged riders to wear protective gear every time they ride, including helmets, jackets, gloves and other safety equipment.

"Make sure that you're wearing the proper gear, fully protective gear and helmets," Gleason said. "A lot of people are choosing to go without helmets, and it's costing them."

Drivers also play a critical role in preventing crashes, Gleason said, particularly by remaining alert for motorcycles that can be harder to detect in traffic. He pointed to a phenomenon known as "inattentional blindness," in which drivers may look directly at a motorcycle, bicyclist or pedestrian without fully registering its presence.

"Your brain is looking for passenger vehicles, the cars and trucks that pose a threat," Gleason said. "You may see a motorcyclist, and it just doesn't register with your mind."

To combat that risk, UDOT urges drivers to check mirrors and blind spots carefully before changing lanes or turning.

"Look twice before you make a lane change so that you understand there's nobody back there," Gleason said.

Ultimately, transportation officials said the goal is simple: eliminate traffic deaths across Utah's transportation system.

"We don't want to see anybody die on our roads," Gleason said. "Zero fatalities for motorcyclists, zero fatalities for people in cars, pedestrians (and) bicyclists. We want everybody to go home safely."

UDOT officials are encouraging all road users to stay vigilant, obey speed limits and make safety a priority as motorcycle traffic continues through the riding season.