Utah clerks launch initiative to boost election trust

SALT LAKE CITY — A new initiative from the majority of Utah's county clerks aims to promote trust in elections by prioritizing the simplicity, accuracy and security of the state's elections.

With less than a month until Election Day, 28 of the 29 county clerks across the state signed on to a set of 20 standards they say are meant to answer questions voters may have about the process. The initiative is based on a similar effort clerks from Idaho tried several years ago, according to Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch.

"We're always looking for ways to communicate how elections are run to the voters," he told KSL's "Inside Sources." "We like what they did. We liked the messaging. We customized it here to Utah and decided to put it out and hopefully it helps convey some messages to voters so that they can feel more comfortable about elections and know that they are welcome anytime to talk to us."

The initiative sorts the 20 voting standards into four groups meant to ensure voting in Utah is simple, secure, accurate and important.

Given the intense scrutiny on elections and heightened political environment, the clerks wanted to find a way to communicate their priorities to voters and give Utahns a chance to learn more about how elections are run, according to Cache County Clerk Bryson Behm.

He said his office often hears from Utahns who are concerned, particularly about the state's universal vote-by-mail system, which allows each registered voter to return ballots through the mail, via a ballot dropbox or by voting in person.

"We just want to make sure that every single voter knows what options are available to them and know that each option is the exact same way how anyone else would vote, and how secure each option is," Behm said. "When you want to vote by mail or in person, the system on the back end is still the same. We still verify ID. We still make sure that we are reconciled when it comes to ballots and have each voter have the correct voter credit."

Like most county clerks, Behm's office offers tours and allows Utahns to observe the process.

"Every time we have a voter that has some questions or doubts, every time they've come in and done a tour, they always leave more confident," he said.

The initiative is an effort to instill that confidence more broadly, he said.

The principles include the following, per a press release from the clerks:

Voting is simple: Utah voters have multiple ways to register, learn about what is on their ballot and cast their vote. Registered voters can receive a ballot by mail, return it by mail or secure drop box, or vote in person. Voters can also sign up to track the status of their ballot throughout the process.

Utah voters have multiple ways to register, learn about what is on their ballot and cast their vote. Registered voters can receive a ballot by mail, return it by mail or secure drop box, or vote in person. Voters can also sign up to track the status of their ballot throughout the process. Voting is secure: Election officials verify voter identify and eligibility, regularly review voter rolls and verify returned ballots before they are counted. Ballots are separated from identifying information to preserve voter privacy, and voting and tabulation equipment is isolated from the internet.

Election officials verify voter identify and eligibility, regularly review voter rolls and verify returned ballots before they are counted. Ballots are separated from identifying information to preserve voter privacy, and voting and tabulation equipment is isolated from the internet. Voting is accurate: Voting equipment is certified and tested before elections, ballots are tracked through the counting process, ballot totals are regularly reconciled, and counties conduct post-election audits comparing randomly selected paper ballots with machine-counted results before final certification.

Voting equipment is certified and tested before elections, ballots are tracked through the counting process, ballot totals are regularly reconciled, and counties conduct post-election audits comparing randomly selected paper ballots with machine-counted results before final certification. Voting is important: Voting gives Utahns a voice in choosing their representatives, holding leaders accountable and shaping the future of their communities.

Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson was the only clerk not to sign onto the initiative when it was first made public, but Davidson told KSL he would have signed on had he seen the final copy.

Behm said drafts and the final copy were sent to each clerk. He said Davidson expressed interest in signing on after initiative was made public.

"I'm glad that we have a united approach on this because I think it's really strong that all county clerks are on here," Behm said.

He encouraged any Utahns with concerns about election processes to visit their county clerk's office for a tour, or to volunteer as a poll worker to better understand the process.

Utahns can register to vote or update their registration at vote.utah.gov, where they can also sign up to receive alerts about the status of their ballot.

Ballots will be sent out Oct. 13, and Election Day is Nov. 3.

Contributing: Spencer Mahon