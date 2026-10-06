Firefighters say overheated power strip caused deadly Riverdale fire

Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 5:59 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
A fire at a Riverdale home early Thursday morning led to the deaths of five people. Fire investigators on Tuesday determined the cause of the deadly blaze.

A fire at a Riverdale home early Thursday morning led to the deaths of five people. Fire investigators on Tuesday determined the cause of the deadly blaze. (Tim Vandenack, KSL)

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RIVERDALE, Weber County — Fire investigators on Tuesday determined the cause of a deadly fire that killed and injured several members of the Bird family in Riverdale last week.

According to the Riverdale Fire Department, an overheated power strip caused the fire, and investigators have ruled out arson.

The power strip that caught fire was plugged in next to the home's front door, blocking the family's main exit, firefighters said.

The blaze occurred in the early morning of Thursday, Oct. 1, tragically killing a father and three children and injuring a mother and three more children. One of the surviving children later died from their injuries.

As of Monday, more than $16,000 had been raised for the Bird family. More information is listed below for those interested in donating to the family:

  • Bird Family Memorial Account #746009136425.
  • Those transferring from an existing America First account can use: Savings, 9136425.*

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

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