Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney

Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 10:39 a.m.

ReutersReutersFrancois MurphyReuters
 
Austrian defendant Beran A, who pleaded guilty to planning to attack Taylor Swift's Vienna concert in 2024, is escorted by security personnel in a courtroom during the last day of his trial in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, May 28. Beran A lost a privacy lawsuit against Disney on Wednesday.

Austrian defendant Beran A, who pleaded guilty to planning to attack Taylor Swift's Vienna concert in 2024, is escorted by security personnel in a courtroom during the last day of his trial in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, May 28. Beran A lost a privacy lawsuit against Disney on Wednesday. (Lisa Leutner, Reuters)

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VIENNA — An Austrian man convicted of planning a foiled attack on a Taylor ​Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 lost a privacy lawsuit against Disney on Wednesday over the fact his parents' home was ‌shown in the docu-series "Taylor Swift: The End of an Era."

The man, identified as Beran A, ⁠was sentenced in May to ​15 years in prison. He has ⁠been in custody since his arrest in August 2024.

An episode of the ‌series, which first ‌aired in December 2025, showed his parents' home in a town ⁠an hour's drive from Vienna for ⁠a matter of seconds but did not name him.

"He doesn't live there. He hasn't lived there for two years," Judge Nicole Baczak ruled, adding that there was no prospect of him living there again in the near future.

Baczak added that the fact his name had ‌been widely reported in the news media ​did not matter, and home addresses in general do not deserve the highest level of legal protection.

Beran A did not attend the one-hour trial. His lawyer Ulrike Zeller said he would appeal.

The show is available to stream in Europe on Disney+, but the segment showing the address was removed in May.

A lawyer for Disney, Georg Kresbach, ​told the court Beran A's parents had each been paid $3,400 in compensation for ‌their home being ‌shown in ⁠the series in a separate settlement.

He was found guilty in May of various, mainly terrorism-related offenses, including trying but failing to illegally buy weapons including a machine gun and hand grenade, and following instructions in an Islamic State ‌video entitled "Make a bomb ​in the kitchen of your mom" ‌to produce a small ⁠amount of the ​explosive triacetone triperoxide.

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