Man without motorcycle endorsement arrested after allegedly going 153 mph

Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 11:27 a.m.

Pat ReavyKSL
 
An 18-year-old motorcyclist in southern Utah was arrested after allegedly going well over 100 mph for several miles after just buying a motorcycle.

An 18-year-old motorcyclist in southern Utah was arrested after allegedly going well over 100 mph for several miles after just buying a motorcycle. (Stace Hall, KSL)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly reaching 153 mph on a motorcycle.
  • He lacked a motorcycle endorsement and was caught after weaving through traffic.

CEDAR CITY — An 18-year-old man without a motorcycle endorsement was arrested Monday and accused of reaching 153 mph while weaving through traffic, including nearly 100 mph in a 40-mph zone.

On Monday about 9:30 a.m., a motorcycle passed an Iron County sheriff's deputy on I-15 while going an estimated 120 mph to 130 mph, according to a police booking affidavit. The deputy then called for backup and went after the motorcycle rider.

"As I attempted to catch up to the motorcycle, my patrol speeds reached 140 to 145 mph and I noticed I was not closing the distance," the affidavit states.

At one point, the deputy watched the motorcycle "split the center lane and go between a semi and a passenger vehicle," according to the affidavit.

Backup law enforcement slowed down other traffic, allowing the deputy to catch up to the motorcycle and pull the rider over. The man "did not have his license in his possession and stated he just bought the bike" and "was found operating the motorcycle with no motorcycle endorsement, registration or insurance," according to the affidavit.

The deputy then served a search warrant on the GoPro camera attached to the rider's helmet.

"The GoPro video revealed the moments leading up to the traffic stop," according to the affidavit. The video included the man leaving his residence and reaching "speeds of up to or close to 100 mph in a 40 mph zone," passing other vehicles "in (a) no passing zone marked with double yellow center lines," and getting on I-15 where he "reached speeds of up to 153 mph. (He) maintained speeds between 140 to 150 mph nearly the entire time until he was brought to a stop."

The man was booked into the Iron County Jail for investigation of 10 misdemeanors and infractions, including reckless driving, exhibition driving on the freeway, and not having insurance or a motorcycle endorsement.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSouthern Utah
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  