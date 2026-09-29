Heber City police warn of rise of romance scams

Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 5:11 p.m.

 
Heber City police are warning residents — especially older adults — about a rise in scams involving gift cards and online relationships.

Heber City police are warning residents — especially older adults — about a rise in scams involving gift cards and online relationships. (Kirill Smyslov, Adobe Stock)

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Heber City — Police are warning residents — especially older adults — about a rise in scams involving gift cards and online relationships.

They say scammers may convince victims to buy gift cards and send the numbers or codes, sometimes promising money in return or claiming there's an emergency.

Police are also warning about romance scams, where scammers build online relationships over weeks or months — before asking for money or gift cards.

Officials say to never give personal or financial information to someone who contacts you unexpectedly.

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