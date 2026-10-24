Woman gets probation for lying to police after fatal shooting at Salt Lake party

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SALT LAKE CITY — The final charges related to a "friendly fire" fatal shooting at a party at an Airbnb are now resolved after Tommi Tiara Jude Gallegos pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

Gallegos, 26, admitted on Sept. 29 to making a statement to an investigating officer knowing that statement was false. Charges allege that she repeatedly gave false statements, denying that she knew the victim and lying about who was at the party. Charges said Gallegos told officers it was a girls-only party to celebrate her birthday when both men and women were running out of the house.

On Jan. 14, 2024, Salt Lake police responded to a shooting near 800 South and 300 East, where they found Gabriel Isidore Vigil, 18, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head. Video on Vigil's phone showed that he, Maricio Amar Reyes Valdez and Isidore Junior Barrea were dropped off at a short-term rental for Gallegos' birthday party, along with a 16-year-old.

Charging documents said the four males — including Vigil — "lift(ed) their arms and fire(d) shots toward the Airbnb as they (were) running away." Investigators believe the four fired at least 18 rounds, and Vigil was hit twice by "friendly fire."

Witnesses said the four individuals who were dropped off asked to be taken to two places to beat up people who had threatened someone. They first went to a separate location where someone was pistol-whipped, charges said, and then went to the Airbnb.

Third District Judge Stephen Nelson sentenced Gallegos, 26, to one year in jail for the class A misdemeanor, but that sentence was suspended in favor of 12 months of probation beginning on Nov. 5, after a vacation she had previously planned.

Gallegos was originally charged with obstruction of justice as a second-degree felony, but that charge was reduced as part of a plea deal. Before pleading guilty, she was scheduled for a jury trial beginning on Oct. 6.

After pleading guilty in September 2025, Valdez was sentenced to five years to life in prison for discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony, and one to 15 years for discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

Barrera pleaded guilty in February 2025 to the same charges as Valdez, but his prison terms were suspended and he was instead ordered to spend three years on probation and complete a rehabilitation program.

Valdez and Barrera were each charged in 3rd District Court in February 2024 with aggravated robbery and two counts of shooting someone causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; plus 18 counts of discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony. Each had 19 felonies dismissed as part of their plea deals.