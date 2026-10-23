St. George man charged with lewdness, endangering police K-9 during arrest attempt

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ST. GEORGE — A man was charged in Washington County Thursday on three counts, including endangering a police service K-9.

Brigham Porter Young, 34, was charged Thursday with endangering a police service K-9, a third-degree felony; interference with an arresting officer, and lewdness, both class B misdemeanors.

Police responded to Fountain Heights Apartment on River Road in St. George at approximately 6 p.m. to reports of lewdness involving Young after he was caught on a neighbor's doorbell camera "opening his door completely naked," according to a police booking affidavit.

Police wrote in the affidavit that they believed Young was "aware of the camera's presence," noting that in another video obtained by law enforcement approximately a week earlier, Young can be seen "(picking) his nose in front of the camera, then (crossing) his arms and (staring) directly at the door and camera."

At the time of the initial incident, the neighbor noted that she did "not feel safe" staying at her apartment with her young child and opted to stay elsewhere until the matter was resolved, according to the affidavit.

Police believed the initial incident warranted probable cause to arrest Young for lewdness and conducted several failed attempts to locate him, the affidavit states.

Police said they were called to the neighbor's residence Thursday, at which time they learned that Young had three active warrants for his arrest. Based on that knowledge, officers "made a plan to make contact at the door," along with Officer Eric DeMille and his K-9 partner, Riko, the affidavit stated.

"Brigham was advised that he had an active arrest warrant and needed to come out," the police report read. "He was made aware we had a police K-9, and he would be deployed if he failed to obey the lawful commands. Based on the arrest warrants, officers made the decision to make entry to apprehend the wanted suspect."

After "multiple warnings" and obtaining a key to the property, K-9 Riko was deployed.

"Officers watched as Brigham continuously shoved the police K-9 away, resisting," the affidavit states.

After multiple attempts for a successful apprehension, the attending officer "observed Brigham grab K-9 Officer Riko by his collar" and "pull on both sides of the collar ... in an attempt to strangle the police K-9."

A taser was deployed at that time, after which Young continued to resist arrest, according to police. K-9 Riko was able to "get a successful bite" on Young's leg, and he was placed in handcuffs, according to the affidavit.

Young was transported to the hospital, where he was cleared by medical personnel and booked into the Washington County Jail.