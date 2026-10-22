Charges dismissed against ex-Ogden officer in July 4 incident that allegedly injured 8 people

OGDEN — Charges have been dropped against a former Ogden police officer arrested in a July 4 incident, which, according to the original charges, left two children with serious injuries.

According to court records, the nine charges Tyler Allen Crouch, 49, had faced in 2nd District Court in Ogden in the incident, including eight third-degree felonies, were dismissed on Monday. Representatives from the Weber County Attorney's Office didn't immediately respond to a query Thursday seeking comment. Crouch's attorney, Kyler Ovard, declined comment.

According to amended charging papers filed July 21, Crouch had allegedly "peeled out" of a parking lot adjacent to Ogden-Hinckley Airport where a crowd was watching a fireworks display. The documents said Crouch struck a parked car and pushed it into a third car. An 11-year-old girl was "sandwiched" between Crouch's vehicle and the first car hit, the charging documents say, while eight people in all sustained unspecified injuries in the incident. The girl was hospitalized, according to the court documents, and two children in all sustained "serious physical injuries."

Crouch was initially charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs with two or more convictions within the prior 10 years, along with two counts of causing serious bodily injury while negligently operating a vehicle — all third-degree felonies. He had also faced five counts of causing serious bodily injury while negligently operating a vehicle with two or more convictions of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol within the prior 10 years, also a third-degree felony.

He had faced a ninth charge of being an alcohol-restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor.

Online court records say the nine charges had been dismissed as of Monday but did not provide additional details.

On July 6, in the wake of the July 4 incident, the Ogden Police Department issued a statement saying Crouch had worked as an officer in the department from October 2009 until December 2017, "when his employment was terminated."