Family of Utah murder victim asks parole board to release man convicted in case

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MURRAY — The family of a Utah man who was beaten to death over a gang-related drug debt is supporting the release of one of the men convicted in the case, saying years of conversations and forgiveness have changed their view.

At a parole hearing Tuesday, the mother and daughter of Jay Wolfinjer urged officials to release Fonua Kimoana, who was sentenced in 2010 to 15 years to life in prison for his role in Wolfinjer's death.

"I know what it means to lose time with a father," said Jay Wolfinjer's daughter, Autumn Wolfinjer. "I believe he deserves to go home and be there for his daughters."

Autumn was 11 years old when her father was beaten and later died in a case police described as stemming from a gang-related drug debt.

Shortly after Kimoana's arrest, Jay Wolfinjer's mother, Linda Dobbins, told KSL, "I'm just glad that the monster that beat my son is behind bars."

Today, she said her perspective has changed. A few years ago, she visited Kimoana in prison and heard his account of what happened.

Dobbins and Autumn Wolfinjer said they do not believe Kimoana physically beat Jay Wolfinjer. They said he has willingly answered their questions about the crime and taken responsibility for his actions.

"He helped load my son in the vehicle. He was ordered to do that," Dobbins said. "I believe that he didn't hurt my son. He did what he had to do that day because he had to do that. He had to do what his uncle told him."

Autumn Wolfinjer said forgiving Kimoana was a difficult process.

"How do you forgive somebody that was involved in your dad's death?" she said. "Good people do bad things sometimes, and it was drug-induced."

Linda Dobbins speaks with KSL, Friday. Dobbins and Autumn Wolfinjer are advocating for the release of Fonua Kimoana. (Photo: Shelby Lofton, KSL)

Still, she said her support for Kimoana's release comes with expectations.

"He has to earn it, and he has to continue to work," Autumn Wolfinjer said. "I want to see him do good in his community and be there for his children."

Over the years, Dobbins and Autumn Wolfinjer said they have developed a relationship with Kimoana's family and want them to regain lost time with their loved one.

"We always make sure we go out to eat and we have a good time together," Autumn Wolfinjer said. "We spend as much time as we can."

She said that despite her father's struggles, he was a great father. Dobbins said her son had issues with drug addiction but had moved to Utah for a fresh start.

"My dad did live a fast lifestyle and a hard lifestyle, but it was always me and my brother first," she said.

She fondly remembers his sense of humor.

"What I want people to understand is that my dad was like the funniest guy ever," Autumn Wolfinjer said. "My aunt would bring boys over and him and my Uncle Mark would put 'tighty whities' over their pants to meet them."

Dobbins said she left Kimoana a keychain containing some of her son's ashes with his daughter. She said he will wear them around his neck once he's released as a reminder of the consequences of the crime.

"When Fonua gets out of prison, he can carry that with him and always remember why he was in there," she said.

The family's support extends only to Kimoana.

"I'm tired of holding all this anger in my heart; I'm not saying I don't have it for the other people," Dobbins said. "I'll be there in 2028 when his uncle goes in front of the parole board. And I don't want him getting out ever."