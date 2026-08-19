Utah-based Bricks and Minifigs reaches settlement with family whose allegations went viral

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL | Posted - Aug. 19, 2026 at 7:02 p.m.

 
Bricks and Minifigs announced it reached a settlement with the family who claimed it took its legos in a broken consignment agreement.

Bricks and Minifigs announced it reached a settlement with the family who claimed it took its legos in a broken consignment agreement. (Oli Scarff, Getty Images)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Bricks and Minifigs settled with the Mansell family resolving claims that it did not honor a franchise agreement or return the Legos in question.
  • A statement said the Mansell family agrees they have been compensated, but does not release details of the agreement.
  • The dispute led to lawsuits and viral attention after YouTuber Ben Schneider tried to reach a resolution for the family.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based Lego reseller Bricks and Minifigs has resolved at least part of the viral complaints against it, settling the initial claim that it took Legos from a family with which its franchise entered a consignment agreement.

"(Bricks and Minifigs) recognizes that the Mansell family experienced a genuine loss, prolonged uncertainty and considerable frustration after the original contract was not properly administered," the company said, noting that it "issued an unqualified apology" to the family.

Bryan Mansell, the man who made the agreement with an Oregon franchise of Bricks and Minifigs, reached out to YouTuber Reckless Ben, or Ben Schneider, asking for help after the franchise swapped hands and his consignment agreement wasn't being followed.

Schneider's videos, which alleged the world's largest Star Wars Lego collection valued at about $200,000 had been stolen, spread, leading many to call for the company to return the Legos or pay the family back.

Bricks and Minifigs responded, claiming the Legos were not at the franchise in Oregon when it took control, that the contract required them to be stored offsite and that the collection was worth much less than claimed.

On Wednesday, the company said during the legal mediation process it "developed a more complete understanding" of what had happened. It said the agreement was between the specific franchise in Salem, Oregon, and the loss came "in part from the sale, accounting, storage and disposition of inventory" by the store's former operator.

"(Bricks and Minifigs) regrets that it did not more quickly access information necessary to understand and resolve the matter," Wednesday's statement said.

The statement, which was from both Bricks and Minifigs and the Mansell family, did not give details about the settlement or how much it entailed, but said the family agrees they were compensated for their losses.

The settlement resolved claims from the Mansell family against Bricks and Minifigs, its leadership and its franchise locations, as well as claims filed by Bricks and Minifigs and its owners against Mansell, including Josh Johnson and Brandon Best, who took over the Oregon franchise before it was ultimately closed but are no longer associated with the company.

Wednesday's statement also said the Mansells are allowing Bricks and Minifigs to take on its claims under the original consignment contract, so the company can pursue claims "against those responsible," which likely means the original owners of the Oregon franchise involved in the agreement.

The statement said this "places responsibility for remedying any remaining fault with the appropriate parties."

There were many calls to boycott Bricks and Minifigs franchises online while the dispute became so public.

"The parties recognize that many Bricks & Minifigs franchises and employees had no involvement with events surrounding this dispute and hope that this resolution brings closure to everyone affected and all may return to their normal business activities and personal lives," the statement said.

The Bricks and Minifigs saga is far from over. Although Bryan Mansell has resolved his claims, the company is still involved in lawsuits with Schneider and Schneider faces multiple criminal charges related to his efforts to confront Bricks and Minifigs leadership.

Schneider said in a recent video that he is currently working on part four of his video series on the Lego dispute.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Emily Ashcraft, KSLEmily Ashcraft
Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.

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