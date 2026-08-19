4 charged in 'long-term investigation' into Utah street gang

KEARNS — An alleged "shot caller" for his street gang, who is already facing a charge of attempted murder, has been charged again in connection with a long-term investigation by police.

According to charging documents, detectives from the Metro Gang Unit, Unified police and Sandy police "have been conducting a long-term investigation" into a particular gang "in relation to various gang-related crimes in Salt Lake County."

As of Wednesday, four people had been charged in 3rd District Court including Lauriano Robert Herrera, 31, of West Valley City; Vicente Castro, 23, of West Valley City; Martino Elliottt Godoy, 31; and Eddie Alexander Ovalle, 32, of West Valley City, who are all listed as co-defendants in court documents. A fifth person is also listed as a codefendant, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday.

Last month, Herrera was charged in 3rd District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, in connection with a gang-related shooting in Kearns in March. In those charges, investigators call Herrera a "shot caller" within his gang.

According to the latest charges filed, "detectives have been actively involved with a Title III wiretap investigation" into the same gang allegedly involved in the shooting in Kearns. A Title III wiretap, originating from the federal Wiretap Act, sets strict rules for when and how law enforcement can get a court order to use wiretaps during criminal investigations. In May, "an affidavit was authored and approved for a wiretap for phones known to be used" by Herrera and a second person, according to the charges.

"Detectives have been conducting a long-term investigation into the … street gang in relation to various gang-related crimes. Detectives have obtained information through the investigation to include the Title III wiretap that Herrera is the shot caller for (the gang) and a connection … to (a U.S. prison gang). Detectives have also obtained information from the investigation that Herrera pays taxes directly to the (the prison gang) and their leadership. Based off the wiretap investigation, detectives observed Herrera participating in the aforementioned criminal acts, in furtherance of their criminal street gang," according to charging documents.

Ovalle is also identified "as a known 'shot caller'" for a different sect of the same gang "and seems to be close to Herrera," charging documents state.

The charges outline a series of messages that detectives intercepted that talk about drug and gun transactions.

In June, investigators say "Ovalle tells Herrera he needs 'one of those' and Herrera tells him he knows where to find one. Ovalle tells Herrera he will need one or two because he has to take care of some stuff and will need something to defend himself with, and if anybody tries something they are going to get popped," according to the charges.

Ovalle also discusses "that Herrera shot somebody, Herrera says, 'they shouldn't have been on my block,'" according to the charges.

Herrera and Ovalle were also co-defendants in a 2014 gang-related shooting.

In their latest court filings, Herrera was charged with two counts of being a restricted person in possession of a gun, selling a gun to a restricted person, and three counts of money laundering, all first-degree felonies; engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, accepting the proceeds of unlawful activity and obstruction of justice, second-degree felonies; and four counts of drug distribution, possession of a weapon with criminal intent, obstruction of justice and drug possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felonies.

Ovalle was charged with being a restricted person in possession of a weapon, a first-degree felony; engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity and obstruction of justice, second-degree felonies; and possession of a weapon with criminal intent and drug possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felonies.

Godoy was charged with selling a gun to a restricted person and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, first-degree felonies; and being in possession of a weapon with criminal intent, a third-degree felony.

Castro was charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises and nine counts of being a restricted person in possession of a gun, second-degree felonies; two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felonies; two counts of drug possession, a class A and a class B misdemeanor; and interfering with police, a class B misdemeanor.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Wednesday he could not talk about the current cases. But he noted that increasing gang activity is something he's been talking about now for a couple of years.

Because of the tremendous growth Utah is experiencing combined with the easy accessibility of guns and continued gang activity, Gill stated in 2024 that now was time for policymakers "to make investments in an intentional way."

"The days of ignoring or responding after the fact won't carry us through the next four or five years," he told KSL. "If you're truly committed to the idea of public safety, then you need to make intentional investments. The days of being a sleepy little town in the Rockies will go away soon with the trajectory we're at."

In addition to the gang-related shooting in Kearns in March, other recent incidents include a gang-related fatal shooting this week at a funeral in Kearns and another shooting on Jan. 7 in the parking lot of a Salt Lake City church where a funeral was underway inside, resulting in the deaths of two people.

Gill reiterated on Wednesday that now is the time for policymakers to address the organized crime and gang issue head-on before it's too late.