Man hired to care for autistic man accused of impaired driving, crashing

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Aug. 19, 2026 at 11:01 a.m.

 
A South Jordan man hired to provide care to man with autism is accused of drinking and driving, crashing and causing serious injuries to the autistic man.

A South Jordan man hired to provide care to man with autism is accused of drinking and driving, crashing and causing serious injuries to the autistic man. (Yevhen Prozhyrko, Shutterstock)

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SARATOGA SPRINGS — A South Jordan man who was hired to take care of an autistic man is accused of driving while impaired, crashing and causing serious injuries to his autistic passenger.

Easton Scott Clark, 31, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, a second-degree felony; negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a third-degree felony; and DUI, a class A misdemeanor.

On July 3, Clark was driving with "TJ," who was in the front passenger seat, "when he struck a curb and a pole in Saratoga Springs," according to charging documents. "As a result of the crash, TJ was trapped inside the vehicle with fractures to his right tibia and fibula. After he was extricated, TJ was flown by helicopter to the hospital, where it was anticipated he would require surgery."

Court documents do not state TJ's age. But prosecutors note that he "has autism and requires 24/7 care" and that Clark "is TJ's full-time paid caretaker."

Clark claimed someone swerved in front of him before he crashed, causing him to lose control, the charges state. However, "other drivers on the road described the defendant (was) speeding, swerving, and tailgating others before losing control" and hitting the pole after taking a curve too quickly.

He later admitted to "drinking alcohol in the vehicle prior to the crash," according to the charges. Police found several open bottles of alcohol in the vehicle. A toxicology test measured Clark's blood-alcohol level at 0.195%, or nearly four times the legal limit.

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Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake CountyUtah County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

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