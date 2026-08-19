Moab man dies in Nevada car crash

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - Aug. 19, 2026 at 2:41 p.m.

 
A 72-year-old man from Moab was killed after his truck spun out of control while traveling on state Route 305 in Nevada.

A 72-year-old man from Moab was killed after his truck spun out of control while traveling on state Route 305 in Nevada. (Matt Gush, Adobe Stock)

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AUSTIN, Nevada — A 72-year-old man from Moab died after his truck spun out of control while traveling in Nevada on Monday afternoon.

Nevada State Police responded to the report of a crash about 2:09 p.m. Monday on state Route 305 in approximately 24 miles north of Austin.

Michael McCormack was traveling south when his truck veered to the right off the road into the dirt shoulder, police said.

McCormack overcorrected to the left back onto the road and over the center line into the northbound lane. He then turned right to reenter the southbound lane but instead "entered a broadside skid" across the northbound lane and off the left side of the road.

The vehicle flipped and came to rest on its left side. MCormack, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nevada State Police Major Incident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

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